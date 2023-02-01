Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.40.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $150.63 and a 52-week high of $231.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

