BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 192.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

