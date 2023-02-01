Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $90.35 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,814 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

