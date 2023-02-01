Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,024,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.