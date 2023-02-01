ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $226.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $210.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.