Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.39 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.42.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

