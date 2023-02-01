STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

