ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 286,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

