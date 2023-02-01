Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

RF opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

