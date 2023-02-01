Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

