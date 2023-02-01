Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in F5 by 434.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 108.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,023. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

