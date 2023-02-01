Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 39,603 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of H&R Block worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

