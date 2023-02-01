Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Hologic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

