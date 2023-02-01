Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,717 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,181. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

