TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414,820 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of B2Gold worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 215.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in B2Gold by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

