Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

