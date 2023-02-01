TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of TreeHouse Foods worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 403,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $7,951,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

