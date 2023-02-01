TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Clarivate worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Clarivate by 56.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 12,806.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 828,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after buying an additional 913,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

