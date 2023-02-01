TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,017 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

