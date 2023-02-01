TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 519,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

