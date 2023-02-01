APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of APA worth $25,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

