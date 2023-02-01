Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,422 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PEG stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.