Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $426.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

