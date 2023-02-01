Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.