D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,715,000 after buying an additional 1,054,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

