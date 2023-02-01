TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.89 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

