TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,128 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Five Below worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $328,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Five Below by 50.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 35.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.13 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.41 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.48.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

