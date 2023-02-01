TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,298 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.