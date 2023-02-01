iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 514,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 644,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.