D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 21,740 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

