D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $10,745,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

