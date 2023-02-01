Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $213,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

