Profund Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.