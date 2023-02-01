Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 31,343 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

AXL stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 887.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

