Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $225,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.20 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.