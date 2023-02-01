Commerce Bank Sells 2,540 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in STORE Capital by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

