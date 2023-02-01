BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $125,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of MNST opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

