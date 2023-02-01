Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,532.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,583.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

