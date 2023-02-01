BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,450 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker
In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
