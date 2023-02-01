Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $663,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

