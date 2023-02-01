Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

HASI opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

