Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $120.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.70.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FISV opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
