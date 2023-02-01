Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $120.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.