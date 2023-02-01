Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $222,000 Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneda USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 580,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 289,288 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 66,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

