Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $583,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,036,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock worth $177,712,898. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

