Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $261,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 89.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

