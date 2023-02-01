Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 472 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in RLI by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.93%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.