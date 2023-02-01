Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $660,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 168,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 281,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $69.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

