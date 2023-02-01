Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 680 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of SM opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

