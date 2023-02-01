Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $192.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

