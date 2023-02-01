D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 21,850 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

